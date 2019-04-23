Alvaton man arrested for non-compliance with sex offender registry

An Alvaton man was arrested Sunday for not being in compliance with the sex offender registry.

A Bowling Green police officer recognized Richard Moore driving on Scottsville Road and knew he wasn't compliant with the sex offender registry.

Officers made contact with Moore at the Shell on Scottsville Road where he confirmed the address on his driver's license is where he was currently living, and that he was aware that he had not updated the address on the sex offender registry.

Police say Moore told them he didn't want the address he was staying at on the sex offender registry due to the property owner.

Moore was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.