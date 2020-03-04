Alvaton residents recovering, rebuilding after Tuesday's tornadoes

ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) -- Calm.. after the storm.

The owner of a home on Boyce Fairview Road in Alvaton didn't want to be identified but allowed me to video the damage left behind from Tuesday's EF-2 tornado

Dozens of up rooted trees littered the yard -- the entrance to the house, blocked.

Remnants of what was a storage shed now in tree branches some 40 feet in the air.

An estranged blanket the homeowner says blew onto the property from the storm.

Neighboring residents gave a similar account from the harrowing scene.

"I've lived here for 44 years and went through a lot of storms and never experienced anything like this," said a homeowner in Alvaton, Marty Morgan. "I counted today I have 24 trees down on my property. I've seen some wind storms where some trees were blown out but nothing like this in my area."

The storms came as a surprise, a lesson that life is short and severe weather can happen in an instant. 13 News will continue coverage as our communities rebuild.

 
