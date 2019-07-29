Alvaton woman charged with burglary

An Alvaton woman was arrested Monday morning after a complaint of a burglary in progress.

As the Warren County Sheriff's Office was on the way to a home on Vance Lane, dispatch told them a male had left the home and that the caller was following them until they lost sight of the suspect.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, the victim told them someone was still there. According to the report, a suspect was seen running into a nearby field.

Deputies said the suspect was Kristin Joy Whiting, and she was arrested for burglary 2nd degree.

The report said other suspect(s) have been identified and the investigation is continuing.