Mother wanted in Logan County makes court appearance after arrest

Three days after her arrest, Amanda Otero appeared in Logan County District Court on charges stemming from a nearly week-long search by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to find Otero and her three-year-old daughter, Amya.

Monday, June 3rd the Logan County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert requesting the public’s help locating Otero and her daughter Amya.

Officials said concern for both of their safety grew after Otero did not appear to the emergency custody hearing for her daughter.

Daniel Otero, the father of the child, was granted emergency custody.

Police spent four days looking for Otero and her daughter before she was arrested in Warren County on Friday, June 7th.

Officials then charged Otero with custodial interference, kidnapping a minor, intimidating a participant in a legal process, and terroristic threatening.

Otero is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

The judge ruled Otero’s bond will remain where it is on the basis of her being a danger to herself or to others or for being a flight risk.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Monday, June 17th at 1:30 p.m.