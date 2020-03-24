Amazon temporarily closes Kentucky warehouse due to virus

Amazon has temporarily closed a Kentucky warehouse after an unspecified number of workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The online retailer said Tuesday the Shepherdsville warehouse was undergoing “additional sanitization." Amazon says it is supporting the “individuals who are now in quarantine and recovering."

The company says it is following all guidelines from local officials and is taking “extreme measures" to ensure the safety of employees at the site. The company did not specify how many employees have been infected with the virus.

The Bullitt County Health Department says the employees live in other counties. It didn't identify the counties.

