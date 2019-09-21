Amber Alert: $35,000 reward for return of missing N.J. girl

The search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez is in its sixth day Saturday.

A $35,000 reward has been offered for information leading to her recovery or her possible abductor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554, Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or call 911 immediately.

Police conducted K-9 searches through the week at the playground in Bridgeton where Dulce Alavez disappeared Monday.

Dulce's family is desperate to get her back. Her grandmother, who authorities chose not to identify, made a desperate and emotional plea for help with the assistance of a translator.

“Please, if you have any information, help us find my granddaughter; do not be afraid of the police,” she said at a police news conference. “We have not been able to eat or sleep.”

Dulce disappeared while playing with her 3-year-old brother on the playground at the Bridgeton City park. Police said their young mother was sitting in a car nearby with a younger relative and didn't see what happened to her daughter.

Two nights into an extensive search of the 1,000-acre park, police re-interviewed witnesses and determined that Dulce was likely abducted. They issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday night.

A local bank and authorities offered the reward, as they appealed to the public for help.

"Anyone who was at the park on Monday afternoon could have information of great assistance to this investigation," said Jennifer Webb-McRae, Cumberland County prosecutor.

Police said Dulce's mother is cooperating and her father lives outside the U.S.

"Anytime a child, especially a five-year-old, goes missing, time is the enemy," said Robert Lowery, with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He said there are still three very real possibilities.

"The child may have found herself alone and met someone, an adult who gained her trust is one possibility, it could have been somebody she knew that she went with, or did she simply wander off and got herself lost," Lowery said. "Those are all scenarios that are being considered right now."

The FBI is helping area and state police with the investigation.