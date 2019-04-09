Amber Rosenberger and Trenton Brown

Amber Rosenberger

North Hardin High School

As a junior, Amber maintains a 4.0 GPA and has scored a 29 on her ACT. She plans to attend college to become a registered nurse specializing in pediatrics. Currently, her goal after college is to get a job working with children that have been diagnosed with terminal diseases to help provide them the best treatment possible. Amber enjoys listening to music, reading, volunteering, and practicing her violin in her spare time. She is also a member of the culture club at her school.

Trenton Brown

Breckinridge County High School

After high school, Trenton plans to attend college and earn a degree in mechanical engineering in hopes of pursuing a career in designing, production, and operation of machinery. He is a member of the Breckinridge County Varsity Football and Baseball teams and is an active member at his church. When he is free, Trenton enjoys spending time with friends and family, being outdoors, and he also just finished restoring a 1979 Ford truck.