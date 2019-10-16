American Cancer Society hosts HPV round table talk in Bowling Green

The American Cancer Society hosted an HPV cancer prevention round table at the WKU Health Sciences Complex at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Those in attendance at the round table included doctors, nurses and members of the community. The goal of this round table for ACS is to motivate the uptake for HPV vaccinations for middle schoolers.

"We know that again it could impact obviously cervical cancer but there is 6 other types of HPV related cancers that affect men and women and the most effective time to give that is at age 11 and 12 because they're coming in for the other vaccines," said Ellen Schroeder, American Cancer Society Representative.

According to the American Cancer Society more than 270-million doses of the HPV vaccine have be distributed around the world since 2006. Also, according to the CDC National Immunization survey indicates that Kentucky is 49th in the nation for the HPV vaccination.

"We've had some success here in this region recently but we feel it is still a sense of urgency right now the vaccination rates the average for kentuckians is about 40 percent. Whereas other vaccinations for the same age range is around 80 percent," added Schroeder

The age to get your child vaccinated is 11 or 12, and the vaccination is a series of two shots that have to be taken anywhere from 6 to 12 months a part.

If you would like to learn more about HPV you can click here

