American Legion Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes

Bowling Green's American Legion had to almost cancel their annual memorial day service but thanks to a local funeral home director they were able to make their service happen outside Monday morning.

"Mr. Cones of Cones Funeral Home volunteered to help us make Memorial Day a reality. We had to cancel at the American Legion because seating capacity and we can't get as many people in one room like we usually do. We really hated that because we have been doing that for about 60 years," said Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran.

Veterans and community members gathered at a local funeral home to pay tribute and honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for our country.

"From World War I to World War II to Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan you can go through all of them, and multiple times men and women have placed themselves life at risk above others to save fellow service members," said Brett Hightower, Veteran.

During the Memorial Day service, a monument was dedicated to those who are living and who have passed from Agent Orange.

Agent Orange is a chemical that was used during the Vietnam War and while in color it was clear the barrel it came in had an orange stripe which is why it was nicknamed Agent Orange.

At the time of the war, it was used to defoliate the area so U.S military members could find the enemy. Not only was it sprayed on the vegetation but it was also sprayed on the troops.

"The Agent Orange monument from the Vietnam era is out here and that is where Taps will be played because there are still many veterans that are suffering and dying daily from that war and they are never mentioned but they are fallen heroes also," added Cherry.

"I have several friends who have passed away due to Agent Orange and I just think it is something that we need to pay tribute to on this day to those who have gone before us and those who are still suffering," said Kenneth Cone, Cone Funeral Home.

The monument was made for Leroy Bowman who is currently fighting cancer due to the after-effects of Agent Orange.

Thank you to Leroy and all military members living or those who have passed for your service to our country.