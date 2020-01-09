American Red Cross in critical need of blood donors

The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors to help replenish the blood supply after the holidays.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Those who come to give blood or platelets Jan. 1-19, 2020, will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available here.

“The Red Cross appreciates the NFL’s support during this crucial time of year when every donation – and every donor – matters. We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donation one of their New Year’s resolutions,” said Allison.

Locations for blood drives around South Central Kentucky include:

Thursday, January 9, 2020:

Life Skills

380 Suwannee Trail Street

Bowling Green, KY 42103

8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Central City Convention Center

320 Golden Tide Ave

Central City, KY 42330

1:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Friday, January 10, 2020:

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Brownsville Community Center

108 North Main Street

Brownsville, KY 42210

1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

MT. Pleasant Baptist Church

954 Stacker Street

Lewisburg, KY 42256

12:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Monday, January 13, 2020:

Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse

1214 S Green St

Glasgow, KY 42141

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Wednesday, January 15, 2020:

First Baptist Church

621 East 12th Street

Bowling Green, KY 42101

1:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Friday, January 17, 2020:

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 AM - 4:30 PM