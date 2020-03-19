American Red Cross in need of blood donors

At a time when COVID-19 has shut down the entire country and ravages communities all over the world, there are still people in need that are dealing with other than the coronavirus. Americans across the country are in desperate need of blood.

American Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke alongside President Donald Trump and in front of media members today about the importance of donating blood, and that is exactly what members of the Bowling Green community did today.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Bowling Green Masonic Temple in efforts to help with what officials called a "national emergency" with the shortage of blood donors.

Nearly thirty people were signed up to donate today in Bowling Green. Red Cross officials say with schools being closed, nearly twenty percent of the nation's blood supply is lost.

If you missed today's blood drive and want to donate, you will have another opportunity Friday, March 20, at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities (BGMU) from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.