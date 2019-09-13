American Red Cross raises money in Bowling Green for Hurricane Dorian victims

Hurricane Dorian reshaped the Bahamas and the cost of damage is estimated to be between 1.5 and 3 billion dollars.

"I mean imagine it is kind of hard to fathom 185 mile per hour winds just in your backyard for nearly 22 hours straight, and then it downgraded to a category 4 and was still over the island for nearly a total of thirty plus hours," said Justin Hobbs, 13 News Meteorologist.

"It is not something you often see, in fact it was the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas since records started back in 1851," added Hobbs.

Hurricane Dorian not only affected the Bahamas but also the south east coast of the United States. The American Red Cross is raising money for disaster relief to help those affected.

"WBKO has been generous enough to host us to collect funds to support relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian for those that had been affected in the United States and the Bahamas" said Jennifer Capps, Executive Director of American Red Cross South Central Kentucky.

People in the Bahamas are having to seek shelter once again as another storm is heading their way.

"Right now we have a potential tropical storm developing down in the Atlantic. There is about an 80 percent chance that it could become a tropical depression or a storm within the next 48 hours. As of right now it is expected to be tropical storm Humberto and it is going to track right over where Dorian hit," said Hobbs.

Right now the death toll in the Bahamas from Dorian is at 50 with over 2000 people still missing.

"So we have folks that have deployed to the east coast right now,@ added Capps. “The Bahama Red Cross is serving their area but I feel like they could possibly request our help for additional assistance as they move forward. It looks like there is another storm that might be headed that way. So we want to make sure they are being supported and have what they need.”

So far the Red Cross has received $11,000 to help toward disaster relief. If you missed your chance to stop by WBKO to donate to the Red Cross disaster relief funds there are still ways you can help out.

Text DORIAN to 90999 for a ten dollar donation, call 1-800-redcross, mail a check to your local Red Cross office, or click here

Your monetary donations will help with providing shelter, food and clean water.