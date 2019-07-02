American Red Cross of Southcentral Kentucky hosts blood drive at the L&N Depot.

Today the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the L & N Depot in support of the Save the Depot initiative.

A poster was unveiled at the event that featured the L&N Depot and a World War II Red Cross response vehicle.

During the event, people from the community were able to come to view the museum’s unique hospital car with volunteers dressed as World War II nurses.

Jennifer Capps, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southcentral Kentucky said, “one pint of blood can save up to three lives, so going into a holiday weekend, thinking about the blood on the shelves and making sure it’s there for people, should they need, is just a great way to give back.”

All available spots for today’s drive were filled, however, tomorrow the Red Cross will be hosting blood drives at the UAW and Harley Davidson in Bowling Green, as well as the Medical Center in Scottsville.

The American Red Cross of southcentral Kentucky hosts several blood drives a week, and you can pre-schedule an appointment online.

For more information on the upcoming blood drives and how to participate, please visit www.redcrossblood.orh​

