American evacuees land in US after cruise quarantined in Japan due to coronavirus

Two charter flights carrying passengers from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan amid a virus crisis have landed in the United States.

In this image from a video taken on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Paul Molesky, right, and Cheryl Molesky, who evacuated off the quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess, film selfie video aboard a Kalitta Air plane bound for the U.S., at Haneda airport in Tokyo. (Source: Cheryl and Paul Molesky via AP)

The first plane carrying American passengers landed at a Northern California air force base just before midnight Sunday. A second flight touched down at a San Antonio air force base around 2 1/2 hours later, early Monday.

Passengers will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been spreading in Asia.

The U.S. said that 14 evacuees received confirmation they had the virus but were allowed to board the flights because they did not have symptoms.

About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.

Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Japan confirms 99 more cases of new virus on cruise ship

Japanese officials have confirmed 99 more people infected by the new virus aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 454.

The ministry has been carrying out tests on passengers and crew on the ship, docked in Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo.

The 14-day quarantine for those on the ship was due to end Wednesday.

Outside China, the ship has had the largest number of cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus that emerged in China late last year.

China sees rise in new virus cases; death toll rises by 105

Chinese authorities have reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and 105 more deaths, as the military dispatched hundreds of additional medical workers and extra supplies to the city hit hardest by the 2-month-old outbreak.

The 2,048 new cases followed three days of declines but was up by just 39 from the previous day’s tally of new cases. The new deaths raised the mainland China toll to 1,770. More than 70,000 people have been infected.

China says it may postpone its annual congress in March, its biggest political meeting of the year, because of the virus outbreak.

The standing committee for the National People’s Congress said Monday that it believes it is necessary to postpone the gathering to give top priority to people’s lives, safety and health.

The congress is due to start on March 5.

