Hart County Amish schools and property damaged and burglarized; arrests made

Two arrests are made following complaints of several Amish schools and property being damaged and burglarized in Hart County.

According to the Hart County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Adam Miller and 18-year-old Paul Graver, both of Munfordville were arrested on four counts of burglary 3rd degree and five counts of criminal mischief.

Miller was also served an outstanding warrant for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Both were take to the Hart County Jail.

The sheriff's office says a juvenile also has charges pending in connection to these incidents.