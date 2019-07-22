Amneal Pharmaceuticals opens new distribution center in Glasgow

Amneal Pharmaceuticals cut the ribbon to their new distribution facility in Glasgow Monday morning.

Construction began in June 2018 to build the 81,000 square-foot facility.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals makes generic drugs and provides more than 300 products to consumers.

Officials say their company is growing and has the ability to launch 50 new products and Glasgow is a strategic location for the company.

"This is an important location for us because it's the point where we, all of our products that we manufacture all over the world come together and ultimately find its way to our customers from this point," said Rob Stewart, President/CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Officials say since expanding and building the new facility they have hired more than 30 people and plan to hire more in the future.

This new facility makes the third building Amneal has in Glasgow and brings the total number of employees up to 153.