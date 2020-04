Easter Sunday, a traffic stop made by the Glasgow Police Department turns into a drug arrest.

Angela Farrer of Jamestown, Kentucky was pulled over on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow by Officer Allen Riffle.

During a search Farrer’s vehicle, Officer Riffle located syringes, a glass pipe, and Methamphetamine.

Farrer was arrested on multiple charges including DUI, Possession Control Substance (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.