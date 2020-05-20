An Edmonson County man is jailed on drug charges after a juvenile calls 911

On Tuesday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Cody Trent Road regarding a “911” call.

A juvenile called 911 and reported that he was home alone, scared, and unsure of his father’s location.

Deputies Jarrod Steele and Mike Burton responded to the address and located the juvenile.

Further investigation revealed that the juvenile awoke from a nap and found himself home alone.

The juvenile became fearful and called 911.

Deputies observed several items of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence.

While investigating the complaint, Timothy C. Cote returned to the residence in his vehicle.

Cote displayed several indicators that he was under the influence of Methamphetamine.

A search of his vehicle turned up a small amount of Methamphetamine.

The Kentucky Division of Protection and Permanency was notified, and the juvenile was removed from the residence.

Cote was placed under arrest and transported to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

• Abandonment of a Minor

• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree – 1 st Offense

• Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs – 1 st Offense

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Steele.

Deputy Steele was assisted at the scene by Deputy Mike Burton and the Kentucky Division of Protection and Permanency.