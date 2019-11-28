An Unsettled Holiday Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving! Clouds have been on the increase this afternoon. We may see a few light rain showers in the late evening and night. A new system arrives this weekend with showers developing late on Black Friday. We may once again be dealing with gusty winds and heavy rain Saturday into Saturday night. Another disturbance arrives Sunday evening with a mix of rain and snow showers possible to close out the weekend. Drier and colder air swoops in as we move out of November into December.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Late Day/Evening Showers

High 51, Low 41, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Breezy and Warmer

High 61, Low 45, winds S-15

SUNDAY: Windy, Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds

High 53, Low 29, winds W-20, gusts 40