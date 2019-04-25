An Unsettled Start To The Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, April 25, 2019

We managed to hold any rain at bay Wednesday, but shower and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday as a storm system makes its move out of the southern Plains. The heaviest rain is likely to fall late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, with upwards of an inch possible, especially northwest of Bowling Green. Rain moves out Friday morning, and while there is an isolated afternoon shower chance Saturday, most of the weekend will be dry and seasonably warm. As we begin the month of May, we will see a return to Summer-like 80s with a daily chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely, Especially in the Afternoon

High 77, Low 55, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Showers Ending Early, then Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Cooler

High 71, Low 45, winds NW-15

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Ch. of an Isolated Shower Late

High 70, Low 51, winds S-9

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams