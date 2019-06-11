Andrea Lenoir and Carlie Nash

Andrea Lenoir

South Warren High School

As a junior, Andrea maintains a 3.9 GPA and has earned a 29 on the ACT. After high school, she plans to go to college to become an orthopedic surgeon or go into sports medicine. She enjoys playing with her dog and going to school events in her free time. Outside of class, Andrea is the class president, vice president of Beta Club, treasurer of Key Club, and secretary of Spear-It Club. She is also on her school’s varsity cheerleading, soccer, and track teams.

Carlie Nash

Meade County High School

Carlie has earned a 32 on the ACT and maintains a 4.0 GPA as a junior. She is the junior president of HOSA, president of the 4-H Lamb Club, and a worship leader at her church. Carlie spends most of her time outside of school at work or at church where she sings and plays the piano. After high school, she plans to go to college to become a pharmacist because it reflects her passion to help people.

