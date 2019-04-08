Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear discusses his views on health care.

Kentucky Attorney General and Candidate for Governor Andy Beshear was in bowling green today to discuss his views on health care.

There are a stark contrast with the views of our current Governor Matt Bevin who dismantled the health-care exchange "kynect" in 2016.

Andy Beshear's Health Care Plan has three major parts.

The first part is about ensuring quality and comprehensive coverage for all Kentuckians.

The second part covers protecting Medicaid and getting Kentucky's fair share of Federal dollars.

The third section talks about lowering the cost of prescription drugs and holding big pharmaceutical companies accountable.

"i believe that healthcare is a basic human right and that every kentucky family ought to be able to have comprehensive quality coverage and everyone's cost needs to go down"

Beshear says his Health Care Plan will get rid of surprise billing. Which is a subject that hits close to home.

For a full look at beshear's comprehensive health care plan Go to https://andybeshear.com/on-the-issues/

