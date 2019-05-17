Andy Beshear makes campaign stop in Bowling Green

Attorney General Andy Beshear traveled through western Kentucky today on his campaign for governor.

Beshear stopped in Bowling Green at Spencer's Coffee.

He spoke to 13 news about bringing affordable healthcare to the state, fixing the state's pension system, and tackling the drug epidemic.

Beshear says the state needs a governor who is not afraid to stand up for Kentuckians.

"Well I think that what sets me apart from my opponents is talk versus action. Everybody will talk about healthcare, but I'm actually fighting for it in three national lawsuits trying to prevent the government from tearing away coverage for pre-existing conditions. I'm the only candidate in a Democratic primary that has a healthcare plan out there."

Beshear says he has a four part plan to help the pension system that includes expanded gaming and medicinal marijuana.

Beshear faces Rocky Adkins, Adam Edelen and Geoff Young in Tuesday's election.