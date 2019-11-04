Andy Beshear makes stop in Bowling Green for his #TeamKentucky tour

Democrat Nominee for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear toured Kentucky Monday with stops in Paducah, Murray, Hopkinsville, Greenville, Franklin, Bowling Green and Louisville.

Beshear made his stop in Bowling Green at Spencer's Coffee.



Beshear was joined by members of the statewide Democratic ticket throughout the tour, along with Governor Steve Beshear and Democratic House Floor Leader Rocky Adkins.

I spoke with each candidate as they vie for your vote.

BESHEAR:

"I want the voters to know that if they put their faith in me I will work as hard as any governor they have every seen. I'm going to be laser focused on public education, pensions, health care and jobs. Issues to where we can being Kentucky back together again. And just imagine with unity of purpose. With neighbors talking to neighbors, with no us versus them, think about what we can do together."

HEATHER FRENCH HENRY:

"Well really, everyone that we have seen across the state has really become energized because of the campaign. Really it's about the action tomorrow at the ballot box. We can all talk our talk all we want, we can sit at our computers and on our phones, and we can tag and we can tweet and we can hashtag but tomorrow tells the tell."

SHERI DONAHUE:

"I am so confident, I mean I was confident before we started this bus tour. But I have to tell you, we've gotten out to the get crowd pumped up but they've gotten us more pumped up. The crowds are bigger and bigger everywhere we go. It's amazing, so excited about tomorrow I feel really good about all of us having a good night tomorrow."

GREG STUMBO:

"Andy Beshear brings a new energy to the governor's office. a new amount of respect to the governor's office, a new perspective to the governor's office in the sense that he doesn't believe it's right to criticize public employee's, to bad mouth our teachers to talk bad about our citizen's. To trample on the rights of working people. It's a shame we have a Governor who has been acting that way for the past 3 1/2 years. It's time I think for a change. As you see from this crowd here tonight, we've seen these types of crowds all over Kentucky. We believe Kentuckian's don't like that type of conduct in the Governor's office and they want to see somebody that's civil and fair and has their interest at heart and that's Andy Beshear."

