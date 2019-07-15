Andy Beshear on Kentucky Pension

Kentucky Attorney General, Andy Beshear, discussed the current state of Kentucky's pension system during his meeting with health care officials.

Beshear spoke about expanded gaming, sports betting, medicinal marijuana, and corporate tax incentives.

Beshear ultimately said the problems aren't being remedied by the current administration.

"We're only in this situation because of a failure of leadership by Governor Bevin. He could not reach a relief bill even though his own party controls both the House and the Senate in the legislative session," said Beshear.

Beshear said he hopes to pass reforms to bring Kentucky back to solvency, without pushing costs on other institutions.