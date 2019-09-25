Andy Beshear tours WKU Health Sciences Complex

Andy Beshear stopped by the WKU Health Sciences Complex at the Medical Center to get a tour of the facilities. Also, to learn about what the Medical Center is doing to provide nursing students the education they need.

From classroom material, to real life simulators nursing students are able to have a hands on and a real life learning experience. With a nursing shortage in the state programs like this are important.

"What we saw was one of our amazing institutions that could turn out quality nurses. Across Kentucky we have a shortage of nurses in our hospitals. Those are good jobs that we ought to fill with Kentuckians," said Andy Beshear, Attorney General.

Beshear also mentioned his administration wants to make sure they are supporting higher education. So that young Kentucky men and women stay in Kentucky.