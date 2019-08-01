Andy Beshear visits Bowling Green for Faith Listening Session

Attorney General and Candidate for Governor, Andy Beshear, made a stop in Bowling Green Thursday morning for a Faith Listening Session with pastors from around Kentucky.

This event is part of the United District Conference.

Beshear met with several pastors from across Kentucky at the Holiday Inn University Plaza in Bowling Green to pray, speak on various topics and take questions concerning key issues affecting the Commonwealth and the upcoming Governors Race.

Beshear took to Twitter to express his excitement from the event.

"The values of faith and family have guided me throughout my life. I enjoyed meeting with pastors from across Kentucky today in Bowling Green to discuss our shared belief in decency, respect, and doing right by our neighbors," Beshear said.

Beshear and his campaign will head to Paducah to visit their new field office.