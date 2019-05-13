Andy Pilgrim discusses the dangers of distracted driving

We've heard the stories about the dangers of distracted driving and how devastating the loss of life can impact a family.

Most people know him as a professional race car driver, but Andy Pilgrim is one of the countries foremost experts on the dangers of distracted driving. His teaching materials are used by 30,000 driver educators and parents all over the US.

"Driving is probably the only thing any of us of going to do on a daily basis that has the ability to kill us, friends, family and people we don't know. It deserves 100 percent of our attention at all times." said Andy.

According to a study released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 80 percent of all crashes and collisions involve some form of distracted driving.

So if you think you can multitask while driving, think again.

"The biggest thing with people that feel they can multi-task they also feel that they're not dangerous when they're distracted," said Pilgrim. "Whichever way they're distracted. You may not be dangerous in your lane but for sure you're vulnerable.

So anytime you're behind the wheel of a vehicle, keep your hands on the wheel, your eyes on the road and put the phone down because WBKO cares about your safety.