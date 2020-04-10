Animal Hospital adjusts procedures amid Coronavirus pandemic

While the trip to the vet is already anxious enough, it has become a special challenge during the age of COVID-19.

"We're all doing curbside, whether it is here, a restaurant, or a hardware store," says Dr. Pat McGrath, Owner if All Creatures Animal Hospital.

The All Creatures Animal Hospital in Bowling Green is making their new procedures as manageable as possible.

"As far as business, I think every vet hospital in town has gone to curbside, social distancing with the mask. We are all seeing patients in the hospital, but we are taking them from the car inside, leaving the owners outside," said McGrath."

"It was different, but it wasn't difficult. They've done great with the accommodations here, with us staying out in the parking lot. I just paid over the phone, so I didn't have to go in, so it has been great," said Micah Morris, pet owner.

The new procedures are in order to social distance, while still treating the animals. At the request of Governor Beshear and the Licensing Board, the hospital cannot currently perform elective procedures.

"So we can't do anything that is normally routine. We'll do puppy and kitten vaccines because that is considered to be something where they could get sick, but otherwise we can't do routine things at all," McGrath said.

"The accommodations are still the same. They've still been able to do the same great work. Our doctor, Dr. Sarah, has still been in contact with us. It has been about the same, just a little different," said Morris.

But what about the daunting question: Can animals catch or spread the virus ? Fear has been circulating as a tiger in the Bronx Zoo tested positive just last week.

"There are animals that have tested positive, but none of those animals are sick. None of them have shown any signs or any clinical symptoms," Dr. McGrath said.

There have been reports of several cats and dogs testing positive for coronavirus overseas, but according to the CDC, no pets in the United States have been sickened and there is currently no evidence that pets can pass coronavirus back to their owners.

"At this point, they're telling us not to worry about transmission. They're telling us animals can't carry it, they're telling us it is not transmissible from animals to humans, almost all transmission is human to human for this disease," Dr. McGrath said.

Pets are even more important now, more than ever by helping ease our minds and stress levels during the pandemic.

"I think the biggest thing is, if you are positive, keep your pet at home, stay with your pet, let your pet stay with you, there is no reason to distance from a pet," Dr. McGrath said. "Again because we have no proof that animals can carry the disease or transmit the disease, I'm not worried about that at all."

So, look to your pet for comfort during this difficult time.

"I think the biggest thing for pet owners is, there's nothing to worry about," said Dr. McGrath.

