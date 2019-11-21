Animals attacked on Warren County farm.

Tuesday morning Patty Randolph and John Bruni found their animals significantly injured on their Warren County farm.

"We woke up to hoofs thundering around the pastier,

horses whining and squealing and it was daylight so we ran out there with flashlights," said Patty Randolph.

The couple says they saw a strange brown pit bull being dragged by one of the horses.

The pit bull did significant damage to Flame the 30-year-old horse.

"The dog had a grip on her neck and tore a huge chunk out," according to Randolph.

Flame is not the only animal that was attacked on Tuesday morning.

Eeyore, the donkey, had a big gash down the side of his muzzle area.

While most would think that this dog might have been a coyote Randolph says that is not the case

"The vet came out here to the farm and looked at the horse and looked at the size of the bite and said that's not a coyote," said Randolph.

Randolph wants to warn her neighbors about the possible dangers of this wild dog.

"People should not let their dogs roam. This dog may be a dog that's never attacked any other animals, and because the horses ran it went into prey drive and just went crazy, or it could be a truly dangerous dog," said Randolph.

Randolph says the dog is still loose and she will be keeping her animals in her yard until they heal from the attack.