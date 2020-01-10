Anna's Greek Restaurant celebrates grand opening in downtown Bowling Green

"A vision in the works for five years," says its owner, as Anna's Greek Restaurant and Century Palace officially celebrates their grand opening to the Bowling Green community.

The process has required extensive renovations while also preserving much of the grandeur of what once was Victory Baptist Church. The building itself has stood for over a century.

Vilson Qehaja, the owner, says about 50 percent of the stained glass windows were broken; but now, those are all repaired. The space contains both a restaurant and an event venue.

"It's been a very difficult project because today's standards -- code building is very different than what it used to be build. So we had to bring all of those up. And the size of it -- sheer size is huge," said Qehaja. "So me and my father did all the restoration and it's been a project of love, sweat and tears."

To make a reservation, you can go to their website.