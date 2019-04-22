Annual Fire training held at BWG Airport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Warren County agencies will host their annual fire training at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport this week.
The annual FAA mandatory fire department training exercise will be Monday though Wednesday at 6pm each night.
As part of the training, there will be a controlled burn on airport property.
Agencies participating in the exercise include the Bowling Green Fire Department, BGW Airport Staff, Med Center EMS, Air Evac, and Warren County Emergency Management.