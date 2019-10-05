Annual Hammer In takes place at the Kentucky Museum to celebrate metal arts

This is the 4th annual hammer in event which celebrates the metal arts of Kentucky bringing together blacksmiths, tinsmiths, people that work in medal creatively.

"This is something that my great grandfather did, he was a blacksmith years ago and if i am not mistaken my grandfather did some of this stuff and I've had other family members that were blacksmiths and finally I got around to where I had time that I was able to get into it," said Travis Hutchins, Blacksmith.

Since the first Hammer In, in 2016 the Kentucky Forage Council was formed, so that members of the metal arts community could gather once a month.

"We have a monthly meeting here of the Kentucky Forage Council. They come they do forage demonstrations. They allow the public to try their hand at blacksmithing so it is a really great way to celebrate the creative handicraft of our region through metal,"said Brent Bjorkman, Director of the Kentucky Museum and Kentucky Folklife Program