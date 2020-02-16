Annual Hospice of Southern Kentucky Chocolate Festival

The 35th annual festival kicked off at 2PM on Sunday and this year the event had over 50 vendors that brought along with them some sweet treats.

Over 1,000 people attended the festival and enjoyed chocolate, cotton candy, ice cream and more.

There was also a silent auction and even an Oreo eating contest which our very on 13 news reporter Allison Baker participated in.

"This is an event for the whole community where vendors throughout the community provide samples of their goodies and all of the proceeds go to support Hospice of Southern Kentucky," said Valerie Landell, Executive Director.

The chocolate festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

