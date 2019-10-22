Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- Kentucky State Police and the U.S Drug Enforcement Agency are partnering on October 26th to encourage citizens to remove potentially dangerous medicines from their homes and dispose of them safely for the 'National Drug Take Back Day.'
For the first time, they will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any drop-off location during 'National Take Back Day.' These devices cannot contain lithium ion batteries. With the rising concerns of "vaping-linked" illness and death across the United States, this effort will promote a healthier lifestyle in a safe disposal of vaping devices and substances.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there was at least 1,479 lung injury cases reported across every state but Alaska, all connecting to the use of e-cigarette, or vaping products. Thirty-three deaths from these products have been confirmed nationally.
Collection activities will take place from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 pm. on Saturday, October 26th at 16 locations throughout the state.
The locations are listed below:
Post 1
8366 State Route 45 North
Hickory, KY 42051
Phone: (270) 856-3721
Post 2
1000 Western KY Parkway
Nortonville, KY 42442
Phone: (270) 676-3313
Post 3
3119 Nashville Rd
Bowling Green, KY 42102
Phone: (270) 782-2010
Post 4
1055 North Mulberry
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Phone: (270) 766-5078
Post 5
160 Citation Lane
Campbellsburg, KY 40011
Phone: (502) 532-6363
Post 6
4265 US 25 North
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
Phone: (859) 428-1212
Post 7
699 Eastern Bypass
Richmond, KY 40475
Phone: (859) 623-2404
Post 8 (1 of 2)
Morehead Police Dept.
105 East Main St.
Morehead, KY 40351
Post 8 (2 of 2)
Walmart
200 Walmart Way
Morehead, KY 40351
Post 9
3499 North Mayo Trail
Pikeville, KY 41501
Phone: (606) 433-7711
Post 10
3319 US 421 South
Harlan, KY 40831
Phone: (606) 573-3131
Post 11
Laurel Co Health Dept.
525 Whitley St.
London, KY 40741
Phone: (606) 878-6622
Post 12
1250 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Phone: (502) 227-2221
Post 13
100 Justice Drive
Hazard, KY 41701
Phone: (606) 435-6069
Post 14
5975 State Route 60
Ashland, KY 41101
Phone: (606) 928-6421
Post 15
1118 Jamestown St
Columbia, KY 42728
Phone: (270) 384-4796 Post 16
8298 Keach Drive
Henderson, KY 42420
Phone: (270) 826-3312
Locations are also listed on the KSP website Here.