Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 26

Kentucky State Police and the U.S Drug Enforcement Agency are partnering on October 26th to encourage citizens to remove potentially dangerous medicines from their homes and dispose of them safely for the 'National Drug Take Back Day.'

For the first time, they will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any drop-off location during 'National Take Back Day.' These devices cannot contain lithium ion batteries. With the rising concerns of "vaping-linked" illness and death across the United States, this effort will promote a healthier lifestyle in a safe disposal of vaping devices and substances.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there was at least 1,479 lung injury cases reported across every state but Alaska, all connecting to the use of e-cigarette, or vaping products. Thirty-three deaths from these products have been confirmed nationally.

Collection activities will take place from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 pm. on Saturday, October 26th at 16 locations throughout the state.

The locations are listed below:

Post 1

8366 State Route 45 North

Hickory, KY 42051

Phone: (270) 856-3721

Post 2

1000 Western KY Parkway

Nortonville, KY 42442

Phone: (270) 676-3313

Post 3

3119 Nashville Rd

Bowling Green, KY 42102

Phone: (270) 782-2010

Post 4

1055 North Mulberry

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Phone: (270) 766-5078

Post 5

160 Citation Lane

Campbellsburg, KY 40011

Phone: (502) 532-6363

Post 6

4265 US 25 North

Dry Ridge, KY 41035

Phone: (859) 428-1212

Post 7

699 Eastern Bypass

Richmond, KY 40475

Phone: (859) 623-2404

Post 8 (1 of 2)

Morehead Police Dept.

105 East Main St.

Morehead, KY 40351

Post 8 (2 of 2)

Walmart

200 Walmart Way

Morehead, KY 40351

Post 9

3499 North Mayo Trail

Pikeville, KY 41501

Phone: (606) 433-7711

Post 10

3319 US 421 South

Harlan, KY 40831

Phone: (606) 573-3131

Post 11

Laurel Co Health Dept.

525 Whitley St.

London, KY 40741

Phone: (606) 878-6622

Post 12

1250 Louisville Road

Frankfort, KY 40601

Phone: (502) 227-2221

Post 13

100 Justice Drive

Hazard, KY 41701

Phone: (606) 435-6069

Post 14

5975 State Route 60

Ashland, KY 41101

Phone: (606) 928-6421

Post 15

1118 Jamestown St

Columbia, KY 42728

Phone: (270) 384-4796 Post 16

8298 Keach Drive

Henderson, KY 42420

Phone: (270) 826-3312

Locations are also listed on the KSP website Here.