Annual Patriot Raider Competition in Allen County

The Allen County-Scottsville High School JROTC Raider team will hosted its annual Raider competition on Saturday.

JROTC Raider team cadets from 14 schools in Kentucky and Tennessee tackled various obstacles and challenges throughout the day long event.

From flipping and pulling tires down a field, to the obstacle course made up of ropes and bars and many other challenging hoops and hurdles.

Also, doing sit ups with a log that weighed over 50 pounds.

There wasn't one activity that did not put the JROTC cadets physical abilities to the test.

"So today is our home raider for the year. We host a raider event and teams from each county, maybe like 9 or 10 counties come here to compete" Nathan Mcguffey, Battalion Commander, Allen County JROTC

The raider cadets spent around a week preparing for the competition. Each event is timed and those who receive a penalty get timed added. Whichever school has the overall best time wins the competition.

The annual Patriot Raider competition also tested participants distance running abilities. Cadets would run in through the woods and come out on the other side.

The event is all about fun competition but those who come in first place all win some bragging rights in the end.

"It's important to basically show off and brag to the other schools that hey we are stronger than you guys are or vice versa" Matthew Witschey, Allen County, JROTC.

Teamwork makes these competitions possible. Teammates encouraged one other to get through everything and make sure they gave it their all.

JROTC brings a sense of family and a newfound confidence according to two seniors.

"I like that it has brought out my confidence a lot and it has pushed me a lot, I like how competitive it is and how we are all family pretty much," said Rhiley Cross and Danesha Martin, Master Sergeants

Congratulations to everyone who participated in today's events.

