Annual 'Trees of Christmas' wraps up for the season

The 'Trees of Christmas' wrapped up its final open house of the season on Sunday, December 22nd.

The 'Trees of Christmas' are free and open to the public on the weekends at the Houchens Center. This year there were 41 trees in honor of the 41 years the center has been open.

The overall theme for the trees this year was the 'Magic of Christmas.' Each tree had been decorated differently by a local non-profit or civic group.

"My favorite part is just seeing all the trees how they are uniquely decorated and the ideas that folks come up with for the trees because there is an overall theme. Of course, each tree has its own theme and so it is just a treat to see how folks actually decorate their trees," said Felicia Bland, Gifts of Praise.

Those visiting the trees could vote for which one they believed was the best. All the money donated in the jars placed beneath the trees will then be given back to the Houchens center.