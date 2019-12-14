The annual Day with Santa took place today and the excitement of the children who were a part of this day was unmatched.

This event was out on by the Bowling Green Jaycees and benefits 50 children from Community Action.

Children received gifts such as coats, shoes, clothing, and toys.

The funds used for this program came from the proceeds of the SOKY fair.

"I love doing this. This is the main reason we work so hard during the SOKY fair for this event, because we really see the impact it has on all these kids," said Carla Young, Community of Development.

Each child didn't just go home with 11 gifts, they each left with a big smile as well.