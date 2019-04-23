Annual slogan contest encourages Kentuckians to vote

Tuesday, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes recognized students in West Kentucky for winning her office’s Annual Slogan Contest.

Elnora "Ellie" Whisman, an 8th grader at Calloway County Middle School, won 1st place with her slogan "Vote and have your say - it's the Kentucky way!"

Adaline "Addie" Curts, a 6th grader at South Marshall Middle School, tied for 3rd place with her slogan "History can't be rewrote, but you can change the future. Go Vote!"

The Secretary of State's slogan contest serves to inspire students to be active and informed citizens by creating slogans to encourage Kentuckians to go vote on Election Day.

Kentucky students in sixth through eighth grades were encouraged to enter their election day slogan. Entries were judged based on use of attention-grabbing words or phrase that expresses the importance of eligible Kentuckians participating in local, state and national elections by registering and going to the polls, or the democratic freedom of participating in elections.

"Everywhere you turn, young people are driving engagement in their schools, their communities, and in Kentucky," said Grimes in a press release. "These young women are incredible representatives of all the young people who are getting up, getting out, and getting loud right now. We are one of three states that have an election this year and young people are doing their part in making Kentuckians aware!"

The 1st place winner received a $1000 cash award and 3rd place gets $400 or $200 each if there's a tie.

The awards for the Annual Slogan Contest are made possible by the Office of Secretary of State and its partners, KEA and KEA Retired, Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement at Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky Scripps Howard First Amendment Center, Kentucky Department of Education, Kids Voting Kentucky, and Harp Enterprises.