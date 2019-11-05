Another Big Chill Coming Late Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Other than just a small chance of a sprinkle or some light rain Tuesday morning, we should see some clouds and dry weather as you head to the polls. High's on Election Day will climb into the mid-50s with clearing skies. Evening lows will fall into the mid-30s. We get another great day on Wednesday before a much stronger system moves in for Thursday. Rain will be likely along with brisk winds and falling temperatures. There's even a shot of snow flurries Thursday night into Friday morning. As of right now, any amounts appear to be minimal with low impact. Sunshine returns just in time for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green. Temps look to remain much below average (64°) into the start of next week.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Morning Clouds, then Mostly Sunny

High 56, Low 36, winds NE-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 63, Low 45, winds SE-6

THURSDAY: Breezy and Colder with Rain Likely, Falling Temps

High 52, Low 28, winds N-12

