Another Cold Friday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Skies clear tonight as a system over the Deep South moves away and high pressure takes over. We'll have a cold finish to the week Friday, but at least we'll have lots of sunshine. Readings bounce back into the 50s Saturday, and while the first half of the weekend appears dry, rain returns late Sunday as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for much of next week. Temps stay mild through Tuesday before colder air returns mid to late week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Sunny but Cold

High 41, Low 20, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 53, Low 32, winds SW-6

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Toward Evening

High 55, Low 41, winds S-9