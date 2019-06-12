Another Cool Shot Coming!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

A weak cold front is crossing through our region tonight, touching off a few scattered showers and storms. These will end later tonight, with another shot of unseasonably cool air to follow for Thursday! Skies should become mostly sunny Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for clear skies with near record low temperatures in the upper 40s Friday morning! We look dry through Saturday afternoon. However, another "soaker system" moves in for Father's Day weekend as a front stalls over the area. Rain chances look to continue into much of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 72, Low 48, winds NW-14, Gusts to 24

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 78, Low 60, winds S-7

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid

High 86, Low 69, winds SW-12