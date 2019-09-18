Another Hot One Thursday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Wednesday was another unseasonably hot day with sunshine and highs in the low 90s. A weak upper trough will sit over Kentucky Thursday and Friday bringing some clouds and southerly breezes. There could be a spotty shower or two mainly west of Bowling Green Thursday, but most areas will remain dry. The weekend looks a little cooler and even less humid for The Med Center 10K and other outdoor activities. An approaching cold front looks to stall over the region for the start of next week, which could take more of the edge off the heat. Rain chances still don't look all that high down the stretch, however.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot
High 92, Low 64, winds S 12
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid
High 88, Low 61, winds S-5
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High 88, Low 65, winds S-8