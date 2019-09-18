Another Hot One Thursday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Wednesday was another unseasonably hot day with sunshine and highs in the low 90s. A weak upper trough will sit over Kentucky Thursday and Friday bringing some clouds and southerly breezes. There could be a spotty shower or two mainly west of Bowling Green Thursday, but most areas will remain dry. The weekend looks a little cooler and even less humid for The Med Center 10K and other outdoor activities. An approaching cold front looks to stall over the region for the start of next week, which could take more of the edge off the heat. Rain chances still don't look all that high down the stretch, however.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High 92, Low 64, winds S 12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 88, Low 61, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 88, Low 65, winds S-8

