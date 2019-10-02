Hot Once More, then a Change!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Wednesday's high beat out Tuesday's for the all-time October heat record in Bowling Green (98° officially)! Another day of near-record heat is likely Thursday before a pattern change finally arrives. A cold front swings through late Thursday...not delivering rain but sending much cooler air our way. Another system arrives late weekend into Monday with our best chance for rain in weeks. This will be followed by another shot of even cooler, more seasonal air.

THURSDAY: Breezy and Hot, Cooler by Evening

High 94, Low 57, winds NW-13

FRIDAY: Sunny and Much Cooler

High 80, Low 54, winds NE-9

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 63, winds SE-8