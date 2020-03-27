Another Mild Night Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, March 27, 2020

*FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY -SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS*

Clouds held on tight for our Friday but we still made it to that 80 degree mark. heading into the night we may see a few pop up light showers but most will stay dry. Heading into Saturday we start the day dry and should stay dry until the evening when some strong and possibly severe storms move through as we head into Saturday night. Clearing will begin Sunday Morning and last into Monday, with more seasonable temperatures.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low 67, winds S-11

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Very Mild

Low 67, winds S-11

SATURDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Late. Some Strong to Severe

High 78, Low 56, winds S-13

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 67, Low 48, winds W-14

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

