Another Record to Go Down Wednesday!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

We had no trouble shattering the all-time record high for October Tuesday in Bowling Green (high 97°, also a record for the date). We could match that reading Wednesday under more sunshine. Another day of near-record heat is likely Thursday before a pattern change finally arrives. A cold front swings through late Thursday...not delivering rain but sending much cooler air our way. Another system arrives late weekend into Monday with a chance for some rain along with another shot of more seasonal air.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with Record Heat

High 97, Low 68, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Breezy and Hot, Cooler by Evening

High 93, Low 56, winds NW-11

FRIDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 81, Low 55, winds E-9

