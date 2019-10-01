Another Record to Go Down Wednesday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
We had no trouble shattering the all-time record high for October Tuesday in Bowling Green (high 97°, also a record for the date). We could match that reading Wednesday under more sunshine. Another day of near-record heat is likely Thursday before a pattern change finally arrives. A cold front swings through late Thursday...not delivering rain but sending much cooler air our way. Another system arrives late weekend into Monday with a chance for some rain along with another shot of more seasonal air.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with Record Heat
High 97, Low 68, winds SW-10
THURSDAY: Breezy and Hot, Cooler by Evening
High 93, Low 56, winds NW-11
FRIDAY: Sunny and Cooler
High 81, Low 55, winds E-9