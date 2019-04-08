Another Round Of Rain Before Sunshine Returns

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, April 8, 2019

More showers and thunderstorms roll in for Monday. While none are expected to be severe, we may see a few heavy downpours along with some lightning and rolling thunder. We begin to dry out late Monday night and Tuesday with sunshine returning for midweek. Strong gusty winds will also pick up ahead of a system that will move in Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. We could see wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph which could bring down a few trees and power lines. We will clear up and cool down a bit for the weekend with the next chance of rain coming late Sunday.

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms, Clearing Late

High 68, Low 54, winds S-5

TUESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 75, Low 49, winds N-9

WEDNESDAY: Continued Sunny and Warm

High 76, Low 58, winds SE-9

