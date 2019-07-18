Another military veteran joins Kentucky US Senate race

A Democrat with a broad resume as a Marine officer, farmer and small-town newspaperman has ventured into a high-stakes Senate race in Kentucky.

Former artillery officer and political newcomer Mike Broihier announced Thursday his bid to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He becomes the latest military-tested candidate aiming to unseat the six-term Republican senator.

Broihier acknowledges his campaign starts with a virtual blank slate, needing to build name recognition and a campaign fund to compete with an establishment-backed rival in his own party. Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath entered the race last week.

Both Democrats rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps.

Broihier set his sights on McConnell in his campaign announcement video. He says the Republican leader "refined the art of obstruction."

