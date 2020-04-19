Anthony Woodard talks all things Logan County sports and his recruiting

Anthony Woodard is a standout athlete at Logan County high school on both the hardwood and the gridiron.

On the football field in 2019 Woodard helped lead the Cougars to an 8-3 record recording 818 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

On the basketball court Anthony average 14 points per game to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Standing at 6'3 and 180 pounds Woodard hopes to play football at the next level. He recently received an offer from Eastern Kentucky University after his breakout junior campaign

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy spoke with Anthony about the Logan County basketball season, recruiting, and expectations for the Cougars in 2020.