Antibody testing sheds light on coronavirus infections

Antibody testing will let doctors know if a patient has had the virus and whether or not that patient has developed an immunity to it. Only those who've had the virus can determine if they have developed immunity to it long term.

WKU biochemistry professor, Dr. Blaireanne Williams says we have to know who's had the virus to understand where it has come from and how it has changed.

"We're not talking about one test. We're not saying we are testing one type of antibody with one specific test. There are multiple tests that do the same thing and each of those individual tests will have to be validated to know how accurate they are," Williams says.

Antibody testing will not help us in the initial phase of the virus, which is where Kentucky is currently.

Local infectious disease expert, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, says it is too early in the course of the illness for antibody tests to be useful in Kentucky unless you have already had the virus.

"If you're really going to spend money on an antibody test, you really want to be sure it is going to be useful and it is too early in the course of the illness to be useful unless you have had the infection and in that setting, 14 days after you have had the infection, if you're cleared from the infection then donating would be a great idea to help our patients, but yeah it is already commercially available."

The purpose of the test in Kentucky is for medical professionals to see if they are immune so they cannot catch it from their patients or spread the virus. Another reason to test for antibodies in Kentucky is for those who've tested positive for COVID-19, recovered, and built up antibodies to fight it. Those recovered patients can donate their plasma which is used as a treatment for other COVID-19 patients.

New studies show the number of coronavirus cases could be up to 55 times higher than is being reported, due to lack of scientific information. If true, that means the infection is much more contagious but less deadly, than originally thought.

Dr. Shadowen says it would be a waste of money for someone in Kentucky to receive the test because you will not know if you're immune. If you test positive for the antibodies, that means you've dealt with the infection and have beaten it.

To be specific antibodies are what you produce to fight off an infection. When that antibody becomes positive in a test, it will show if you are immune to the virus.

"We're on the front side of that curve that they keep showing us. We are not with enough of our population having passed the infection to show that we're immune to it. Most of us are still not immune to it in our area. So, your money spent on an antibody test right now would not be useful unless you've had the infection and can donate to give patients or if you're a healthcare worker and we need to know if you're immune or not," said Dr. Shadowen.

Donating plasma by those who've had and recovered from the virus has been found to treat other ill COVID-19 patients, which has become crucial with so few treatments.

"It won't help us in the initial phases, which is the phases were at very much. It helps us see if the population at large has had much of the infection because this infection has a lot of people who carry it without symptoms. So, if they carry it, don't have symptoms and resolve it, but their antibody test is positive that means they have had it and they're immune. So, it would give you an idea of the population, how immune they are. For instance, New York and Washington state, they are good places to be using the antibody test once you've had the population fairly hit with the infection, let's hope we never get there here," Dr. Shadowen says.

